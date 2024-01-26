Bodycam video reveals previous arrest of suspect in Sorrento foster kids’ missing persons’ case

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two foster children have been missing for more than a day in Sorrento. Investigators believe their biological mother, Dixie Williams, kidnapped them.

Channel 9 uncovered documents revealing this isn’t her first run-in with the law.

Investigators believe Williams took them from their foster home on Companero Drive near State Road 44 sometime overnight Wednesday. Law enforcement issued an amber alert for 5-year-old Tillie Williams and her one-year-old sister, Natalia, Thursday.

People should be on the lookout for the two girls and a silver, mid-sized Nissan SUV without tags.

The girls’ parents were allowed in-person visits at the foster home until January 8.

Then, it switched to zoom visits. Their last zoom call was Wednesday.

“DCF had taken custody from these parents for some reason about a year and a half ago,” said Lt John Harrell. “So, obviously, this parent does not have legal rights to this child.”

The timeline of losing custody lines up close to an arrest report Channel 9 obtained from December 2022 – where Williams was listed as homeless.

Williams was pulled over in Eustis for not wearing a seatbelt.

During the traffic stop, Williams also argued with the police officer that she didn’t need a driver’s license to be behind the wheel.

Her husband, Cody Williams, was in the passenger seat. He also argued with officers and pled her innocence.

Ultimately, it ends in Williams’ arrest.

Channel 9 also obtained bodycam video that shows Williams throwing herself on the ground and screaming at the officer.

She had five charges for the case, including never having a license and resisting arrest. The truck she was driving was towed.

Cody Williams also has a previous arrest from May 2022.

He was accused of selling stolen jewelry to a pawn shop, where he pled not guilty.

Anyone who sees Williams or the girls is asked not to approach them.

Instead, they should call the Lake County Sheriff’s office or FDLE.

