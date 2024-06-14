Boeing to add hundreds of jobs in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Boeing Co. will soon launch a massive presence at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Daytona Beach campus.

The Arlington, Virginia-based aviation and aerospace giant (NYSE: BA) announced on June 11 it will bring over 400 jobs to Volusia County through 2026. The company will lease the entirety of the Cici and Hyatt Brown Center for Aerospace Technology in Embry-Riddle’s Research Park, which will open by this fall and includes a 65,000-square-foot business building and 40,000 square feet of research-quality hangar space.

Boeing’s presence — known as Boeing Daytona Beach — would include staff from its Defense, Space and Security aircraft programs and advanced technology capabilities. By the end of the year, more than 200 roles will be filled, with another 200 expected to be filled over the course of 2025 and 2026.

