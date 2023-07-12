Boil water notice issued for Titusville residents

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The city of Titusville on Tuesday issued a precautionary boil water notice for some residents.

Officials said that shortly before 3 p.m., workers shut off a water main that services more than 100 customers.

The shut-off was done so repairs could be made to a broken main on Raney Road.

Addresses impacted by the boil water notice are as follows:

3545 through 3790 Raney Road

770 through 806 Florencia Circle

565, 575, and 585 Shadow Wood Lane (all units)

420 through 595 Willow Green Lane

3485 Country Club Drive

Officials said while the notice was issued as a precaution, they advised customers to either use bottled water or boil their tap water for at least one minute when using for:

Drinking

Cooking

Making ice

Brushing teeth

Washing dishes

The boil water notice will remain in effect until samples confirm that the water is safe to drink, which could be as soon as Thursday, the city said.

