DeLAND, Fla. - DeLand police determined a bomb threat made to a Dunkin' Donuts Tuesday morning was unfounded.
The Dunkin’ Donuts at 1298 South Woodland Boulevard received a call around 11:45 a.m. in which the caller made remarks about bombs going off at the location, police said.
Police evacuated the building and parking lot.
Woodland Boulevard at New Hampshire were shut down while authorities investigated.
Detectives and a K-9 unit responded to the scene.
The all-clear has been given, PD is reopening Woodland Boulevard.— DeLand Police (@DeLandPD) February 12, 2019
Officers responding to bomb threat at Dunkin Donuts on S. Woodland Blvd. Store and parking lot have been evacuated. We are asking people to stay away from that area. More updates will follow as they become available.— DeLand Police (@DeLandPD) February 12, 2019
