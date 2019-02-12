  • All clear after bomb threat at DeLand Dunkin' Donuts prompted road closure

    By: Chip Skambis

    DeLAND, Fla. - DeLand police determined a bomb threat made to a Dunkin' Donuts Tuesday morning was unfounded. 

    The Dunkin’ Donuts at 1298 South Woodland Boulevard received a call around 11:45 a.m. in which the caller made remarks about bombs going off at the location, police said. 

    Police evacuated the building and parking lot. 

    Woodland Boulevard at New Hampshire were shut down while authorities investigated. 

    Detectives and a K-9 unit responded to the scene. 
     

