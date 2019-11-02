Boy in serious condition after being shot in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said a boy was found inside a gym suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday evening.
At 5:42 p.m., officers said they arrived at the scene on the 5100 block of City Street.
Police said the boy is in serious condition and was transported to a local hospital.
Officers are investigating the scene and ask anyone who has information regarding the shooting to contact Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS.
No other details were released.
We were leaving the jail when we saw a dozen OPD cruisers go by. They're spread out around Park Central apartments, at the JYP and Americana Blvd entrances, all the way to Holden and Texas avenues on the backside. Sheriff chopper is up. Working to get info on what's going on. pic.twitter.com/AbzyBY023x— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) November 2, 2019
