Boy in serious condition after being shot in Orlando, police say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said a boy was found inside a gym suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday evening.

    At 5:42 p.m., officers said they arrived at the scene on the 5100 block of City Street.

    Police said the boy is in serious condition and was transported to a local hospital.

    Officers are investigating the scene and ask anyone who has information regarding the shooting to contact Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS.

    No other details were released.

     

