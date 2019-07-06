BREAKING NEWS: Gas explosion rocks Florida shopping plaza, injuries reported

PLANTATION, Fla. - Police and firefighters are investigating an explosion at a South Florida shopping plaza that injured multiple people.
The explosion happened Saturday morning at a shopping center west of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County.
The blast sent large pieces of debris about 100 yards across the street, officials said.
The Plantation fire and police departments said on Twitter that the street was closed to traffic.
The fire department called it a gas explosion with "multiple patients."
