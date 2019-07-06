  • BREAKING NEWS: Gas explosion rocks Florida shopping plaza, injuries reported

    Updated:

    PLANTATION, Fla. - Police and firefighters are investigating an explosion at a South Florida shopping plaza that injured multiple people.

    The explosion happened Saturday morning at a shopping center west of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County. 

    Related Headlines

    The blast sent large pieces of debris about 100 yards across the street, officials said.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The Plantation fire and police departments said on Twitter that the street was closed to traffic. 

    The fire department called it a gas explosion with "multiple patients." 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories