BREAKING NEWS: Deputies search for gunman after man shot at Orange County apartments

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a gunman after a man was shot Monday evening at an apartment complex.
Deputies said the shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. at the Eagle Landing Apartment on Silver Star Road.
A 32-year-old man was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital in stable condition, deputies said.
Deputies said they are looking for the shooter, but did not give any description.
