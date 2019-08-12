  • BREAKING NEWS: Deputies search for gunman after man shot at Orange County apartments

    By: James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a gunman after a man was shot Monday evening at an apartment complex.

    Deputies said the shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. at the Eagle Landing Apartment on Silver Star Road.

    A 32-year-old man was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital in stable condition, deputies said.

    Deputies said they are looking for the shooter, but did not give any description.

