Impatient driver arrested for moving ambulance with medics inside, Brevard Sheriff says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 58-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after he climbed into a parked ambulance while paramedics were treating a patient and attempted to move the vehicle because it was in the way of his vehicle.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the incident happened when Brevard County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call on Sykes Creek. As the paramedics worked in the back of the ambulance, they felt it begin to move. One crew member stepped out and found a man, later identified as Layne Featherngill, who was behind the wheel of the ambulance.

According to Sheriff Ivey, Featherngill told responders he wanted the ambulance moved so he could get through the driveway. When confronted, he jumped out of the rescue unit, got back into his vehicle, and struck a paramedic in the leg while fleeing the scene.

With the help of the Fire Rescue on the scene, deputies used a tag number provided to track Featherngill down.

He was arrested and taken to the Brevard County jail, where he faces charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle and burglary of an occupied conveyance.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group