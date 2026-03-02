Florida fishing license change causes frustration for tourists

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Volusia County fishing guides said they’re losing business going into this spring break season because of a recent change by the state.

The FWC no longer allows out-of-state fishing licenses to be bought online.

Melissa Leone and Corey Simmons from On the Hook Charters said this has created frustration for clients and financial loss for local fishing companies. Captains on large charters can still purchase permits that cover everyone on board, but they said this time of year, surf fishing is more popular.

“Like today I had 9 people want to go fishing on the beach and they’re like what’s this deal I said I don’t know it’s all new coming out you’re going to have to get your own and they already said well that’s a lot,” said Simmons.

The FWC’s website said the change reduces the high volume of short-term purchases and encourages visitors to buy annual and more comprehensive licenses, which supports fishery management.

Tourists also have the option to purchase through an approved retailer. In Volusia County, Bass Pro and Walmart are on that list, both of which are on the mainland.

“So you would have to drudge your whole crew up there in an uber or some other means of getting there and get your license and then go back to the beach,” said Leone.

Leone and Simmons also have concerns the change could lead to more people fishing without a license.

Fines for fishing without a license start at $500.

