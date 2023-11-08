Breeze Airways announces 5 new routes from Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Breeze Airways has five new routes lifting off from Orlando International Airport next year.

The low-cost airline announced Wednesday that it is launching service from Orlando to Burlington, Vermont; Evansville, Indiana; Madison, Wisconsin; New York/Newburgh, New York; and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The airline said fares for the new routes start at $49 one-way if bought by Nov. 14 for travel by Sept. 3, 2024.

“Breeze’s focus is on connecting underserved markets, adding nonstops between cities without existing service,” said Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey. “As we continue to introduce new service from Orlando, we’re proud to bring affordable and convenient new travel options to the Northeast and Midwest.”

You can see details on each of the new routes below:

Burlington: Flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting Feb. 14, 2024, with fares starting from $79 one way).

Evansville: Flights on Mondays and Fridays, starting Feb.23, 2024, with fares starting from $49 one way.

Madison: Flights will be spring/summer seasonal on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting Feb. 14, 2024, with fares starting from $79 one way.

New York/Newburgh: Flights on Thursdays and Sundays, starting Feb. 15, 2024, with fares starting at $59* one way.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton: Flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting Jan. 30, 2024, with fares starting from $59 one way.

