Breeze Airways announces new nonstop flying destination from Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Breeze Airways is offer new destination from Orlando to Manchester, New Hampshire.

This will be the airline’s 21st nonstop destination from the Orlando International Airport.

The new route will start June 14, the airline said.

The company said, the new routes will operate twice a week on Airbus220 equipment, with airfares starting from $69, one way.

The airlines said six new destinations will start from Orlando in the coming months.

Planning for a summer getaway? Our friends @BreezeAirways will offer nonstop, 2x/week service to Manchester, NH, starting June 14th! With its charming feel, vibrant arts scene, & stunning natural beauty, Manchester is the perfect destination to explore!

✈️https://t.co/gT78Z9ZqDB pic.twitter.com/iLVQyEr3ZR — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) February 27, 2024

New routes from Orlando MCO:

Mobile, AL (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting April 10);

Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (Seasonal, Mondays and Fridays, starting May 24);

New Burn, NC (Seasonal service, starting May 24, Friday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend, then Thursdays and Sundays);

Hartford, CT (Seasonal, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting May 29);

Orange County-Santa Ana, CA (Seasonal resumption, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting May 29); and

Manchester, NH (Mon and Fri, starting June 14, from $89* one way).

