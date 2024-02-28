Breeze Airways announces new nonstop flying destination from Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Breeze Airways is offer new destination from Orlando to Manchester, New Hampshire.
This will be the airline’s 21st nonstop destination from the Orlando International Airport.
The new route will start June 14, the airline said.
The company said, the new routes will operate twice a week on Airbus220 equipment, with airfares starting from $69, one way.
The airlines said six new destinations will start from Orlando in the coming months.
New routes from Orlando MCO:
- Mobile, AL (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting April 10);
- Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (Seasonal, Mondays and Fridays, starting May 24);
- New Burn, NC (Seasonal service, starting May 24, Friday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend, then Thursdays and Sundays);
- Hartford, CT (Seasonal, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting May 29);
- Orange County-Santa Ana, CA (Seasonal resumption, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting May 29); and
- Manchester, NH (Mon and Fri, starting June 14, from $89* one way).
