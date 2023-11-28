Breeze Airways begins service from Orlando International Airport to Upstate New York

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new route is now available from Orlando International Airport to Plattsburgh, New York.

Starting Nov. 28, Breeze Airways said it plans to offer service three times weekly between the two cities.

Flights are available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

The airline said one-way fares for the new route will cost as little as $45, if purchased by Nov. 30.

The deal is valid for travel by Feb. 15, 2024.

Breeze said it also plans to add service between Burlington, Vermont and MCO starting on February 14, 2024.

