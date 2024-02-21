Breeze Airways is now flying to a new destination from Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Breeze Airways announces services to New Bern, North Carolina, from Orlando.

This is the airline’s 20th non stop destination from the Orlando International Airport (MCO).

According to the airlines, the flights will start on May 24 with airfares starting at $49, one way.

Breeze Airways will be adding the new seasonal route twice a week.

This will be the tenth new route from Orlando this year.

The flight will operate on Friday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend, then on Thursday and Sunday.

Seriously nice! 🥳 Our friends @BreezeAirways have announced nonstop service, 2x/week, to New Bern, NC, starting May 24th! Enjoy scenic, riverfront views, check out the historic sites, & explore cafes and shops downtown - this route has it all! 🤩

✈️ https://t.co/UQKQaz2R2h pic.twitter.com/LdLsfWL5NX — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) February 20, 2024

Breeze Airways currently flies from Orlando to these places:

New Burn, NC (Seasonal service, starting May 24, Friday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend, then Thursdays and Sundays, with fares starting from $49* one way);

Evansville, IN (Mondays and Fridays, starting February 23);

Mobile, AL (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting April 10);

Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (Seasonal, Mondays and Fridays, starting May 24);

Hartford, CT (Seasonal, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting May 29); and

Orange County-Santa Ana, CA (Seasonal resumption, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting May 29).



