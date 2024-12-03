Brevard Aquarium project has announced Bowen Aquarium and Conservation Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Earlier today, the Brevard Zoo shared new renderings of the Bowen Aquarium and Conservation Center with us.

It’s named for philanthropists John and Pat Bowen whose gift launched the fundraising campaign for the aquarium.

So, far the zoo has raised 87-million dollars of its 100-million-dollar fundraising goal for the aquarium to be built at Port Canaveral.

The new aquarium and conservation center will see an estimated 525,000 visitors each year and will have two cutting-edge critical care facilities for sick and injured sea turtles and manatees. It will also be the home of the Duane DeFreese Conservation Hub.

The Brevard Zoo’s Executive Director Keith Winsten told us today, “Really proud of everything we accomplished with the generosity of the whole community and what makes this project special? Brevard Zoo was really built by the people of Brevard But, this is a regional project. "

The Brevard Zoo could break ground on the Bowen Aquarium as soon as next year.

