Brevard County braces for tropical storm-like conditions

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County beaches are already experiencing gusty winds and rough surf ahead of a weather system that could bring heavy rainfall and the threat of tornadoes.

By Saturday, residents could see tropical storm-like conditions with a high-surf advisory for breaking waves between eight and 13 feet.

Strong onshore winds could lead to some coastal water run up.

Mike McGarry, who oversees Brevard County’s Beach Management program, said the county’s beaches are all OK.

But this heavy weather will wear on them.

“This is why we maintain our beaches, so wind like this doesn’t threaten upland infrastructure,” he said.

