Coastal areas already seeing gusty winds, dangerous surf ahead of this weekend’s severe weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gusty winds and dangerous surf will continue to pound Central Florida beaches now through the weekend.
A low will also develop in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.
It will then slide across the Florida Peninsula, bringing with it heavy rain, gusty winds and the isolated threat of tornadoes.
Our worst weather will move through the area late Saturday and overnight into early Sunday.
Many communities will see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall -- if not more.
Chief meteorologist Tom Terry has declared a Weather Alert Day for Saturday through at least Sunday morning.
“Even before this weekend’s heavy rain and wind, we’re seeing 40 mph gusts throughout the area; and gusts over 50 mph are expected Saturday,” he said. “We’ll monitor a tornado threat as well.”
Terry said Central Florida will have some tropical storm-like winds with the heaviest rain squalls moving in Saturday into early Sunday morning.
“Our weekend storm likely won’t become tropical, but it’ll pack a punch nonetheless,” he said.
