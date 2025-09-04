Brevard County man pleads guilty to drug trafficking and gun charges

COCOA, Fla. — Deon Hawkins, a man from Brevard County, has admitted guilt on drug and gun charges and may face prison.

Hawkins, 43, from Cocoa, sold meth and fentanyl from 2024 to early 2025.

Hawkins is scheduled for sentencing in November after pleading guilty. The investigation that resulted in his arrest revealed a large stash of firearms and illegal drugs.

The case against Hawkins highlights ongoing initiatives to fight drug trafficking and illegal firearms in the area.

His November sentencing will decide the severity of his punishment for the charges.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group