Brevard County man set free after being jailed on manslaughter charge for 3 years

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Brevard County man was released from jail Tuesday evening, three years after being arrested on manslaughter charges.
A judge dismissed the case against Warren Buchanan, citing Florida's "stand your ground" law.
Buchanan, 54, told Channel 9 he is glad to be free.
"I feel good," he said. "It hasn't been very nice. Not much fun."
In January 2016, Buchanan got into an argument with German Heredia, 67, as Heredia was walking with his two young grandaughters on Rudge Drive in Brevard County's Mims neighborhood.
Buchanan told investigators Heredia was touching his pickup truck and was confrontational when Buchanan asked him to stop.
After spending 3 years in jail awaiting trial on manslaughter charges, Warren Buchman walks out of the Brevard County Jail, after judge cites the “stand your ground” law. Live coverage on #TV27at10 & #WFTVat11 @WFTV pic.twitter.com/xpjK8VqlED— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) January 15, 2019
Buchanan said he was afraid Heredia was going to hurt him, so he hit Heredia, who fell and hit his head on concrete. He died days later.
A judge dismissed the case after a hearing last week during which he said Buchanan was justified in using force, because he believed it was necessary to defend himself.
"The judge did the right thing," said Stuart Buchanan, Warren Buchanan's brother. "He was incarcerated for three years without a trial."
He told Channel 9 he was ready to go home and to resume his life.
