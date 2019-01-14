CENTRAL FLORIDA - Convenience store chain Wawa plans to hire as many as 1,000 new employees across Florida over the next three months, the company said Monday.
The company said all 160 of its stores in Florida are hiring for customer service positions.
Related Headlines
Stores are trying to fill both part- and full-time positions, the company said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Missing Marion County couple's car, relative found in Nebraska; deputies confirm remains are human
- City employee injured after firework explodes in hand in Deltona, officials say
- Fugitive leaves 'I'm not here' message on mattress for Flagler County deputies
- Digital lottery for $10 ‘HAMILTON’ tickets to Orlando show starts soon
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
Wawa said that while all of its Florida stores are hiring, some stores will host open house events for candidates on Wednesday, Jan. 16, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Interested applicants should apply online before attending an open house hiring event.
The following Central Florida stores will hold Open House events Wednesday:
- Altamonte Springs: 919 West SR 436
- Apopka: 449 W. Main St
- Clermont: 1909 S. Highway 27
- Kissimmee:
- 1095 Cypress Parkway
- 2184 E. Irlo Bronson
- 5104 2499 N. Orange Blossom Trail
- 3140 Vineland Rd.
- 5035 S. Orange Blossom Trail
- 4391 W. Vine St.
- Orlando:
- 5910 Central Florida Parkway
- 2225 S. Goldenrod Rd.
- 13585 S. Orange Ave.
- 6500 S. Semoran Blvd.
- 14548 E. Colonia Dr.
- 11750 University Blvd.
- 4100 E. Colonial Dr.
- 3100 S. Orange Ave.
- 3501 Millenia Blvd.
- 8894 Vinings Way Blvd.
- Oviedo: 3000 Alafaya Trail
- Sanford: 2690 W. 25th St.
- Winter Garden: 8849 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy.
WATCH BELOW: From the WFTV.com archives:
First Wawa opens in Central Florida (July 2012)
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}