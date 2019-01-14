City employee injured after firework explodes in hand in Deltona, officials say

DELTONA, Fla. - A Deltona city employee was injured after a homemade firework exploded in his hand on Monday afternoon, officials said.
Officials received a call around 1:10 p.m. reporting that a man was hurt after a firework exploded in his hand near the corner of Howland Boulevard and Alley 977.
The man was airlifted to Halifax hospital.
City officials said the employee found a firework that appeared homemade while cleaning litter in the area and it appears he lit it and it exploded.
Officials did not detail the severity of the employee's injuries.
Because the firework appeared to be homemade and was covered in aluminum foil, Volusia County deputies evacuated the area to search for other possible explosive devices.
