Missing Marion County couple's car, relative found in Nebraska; deputies confirm remains are human

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man related to a missing Marion County couple has been found in Nebraska with the couple's car.
Deputies have also confirmed that remains found on Layton and Donna Underwood's property in Dunnellon are indeed human remains, but have not identified whose remains they are.
Marion County sheriff's deputies said Allyn Gilbert was located in Omaha Friday. Deputies last week considered him "missing endangered" after he and the Underwoods' car disappeared.
A family member reported the Underwoods missing on Jan. 6, saying they hadn't heard from the couple since Christmas.
By Thursday, deputies had swarmed the Underwoods' property on SW 47th Street in Lake Tropiciana after finding remains on the property. Video from Skywitness 9 showed deputies and a blue tarp over the scene.
Deputies said Monday that the couple is still considered missing at this time, while investigators work to identify the remains found on their property.
Last week, deputies described Gilbert as a missing endangered subject because of what they called "concerning statements he recently made." He is being held by authorities in Nebraska for a Marion County warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
