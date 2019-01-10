Deputies conduct death investigation at Dunnellon home, officials say

DUNNELLON, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation Thursday at a home in Dunnellon, investigators said.
Deputies taped off the scene on SW 47th Street.
Skywitness 9 was over the scene, where a blue tarp covered an area near the home.
No further details were given.
Channel 9 reporter Myrt Price is at the scene gathering information on this developing story.
