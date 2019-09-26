Brevard County parents arrested after 2-month-old suffers broken ribs, brain hemorrhage

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The parents of a Cocoa infant are facing charges of child abuse and attempted murder after their baby showed up at a Brevard County emergency room with multiple fractures.
The 2-month-old child of Dexter Williams and Stephanie Hylard was admitted to the hospital for broken ribs and seizures after police said neither parent sought treatment for the child for five days. Officials also said the child was suffering from bleeding in the brain.
Related Headlines
Investigators said the couple's explanation for what happened to the child was inconsistent. The injuries were so severe, detectives determined that both parents had a role in the incident.
After interviewing witnesses and the parents, police said they learned that Williams would strike and shake his infant daughter.
For those who knew the couple, the allegations are hard to believe.
"That's crazy," said Jessica Ertel, who lives near Hylard. "She seemed like a great mom. She talked about her kids all the time."
The child, who is expected to recover from her injuries, and her four siblings are now in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}