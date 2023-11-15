Brevard County School Board rejects proposal to ban hundreds of books

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County School Board members are not moving forward with a proposal to ban hundreds of books.

Board member Gene Trent announced a plan Tuesday night to ban nearly 300 books on a state-curated list.

The board then suggested only banning books that are already being challenged in Brevard County.

That motion also failed.

“We tried. I’ll try again. And every time it gets voted down, the ones up here that are voting no are voting for keeping those in front of our children,” Trent said.

Board members did not say when they would revisit the topic.

“If you really care about keeping our children safe, you would worry about many other things than books,” said board member Jennifer Jenkins.

