0 Brevard County sheriff suspends 3 corrections deputies on suspicion of DUI

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Three corrections deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office have been suspended without pay, Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced Tuesday.

The three deputies were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing damage within the past three days.

The first incident happened at 4:02 a.m. April 29, when Brittany Roland was arrested by Titusville police after officers said she was under the influence and caused a crash.

The second incident involved Corporal William Dampman who was arrested by FHP on suspicion of DUI. The sheriff said Dampman and Roland were drinking together earlier in the night before the crashes occured.

The third incident happened Monday night, when Cocoa police arrested Officer Ronald Collins on suspicion of driving under the influence.

"I'm extremely angered by this. You have so many hard people working to protect our citizens and you have these three knuckle heads that decide to put others at risk," Ivey. "These are people that know better."

There are 1,500 members within the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Ivey said.

The is a developing story. Follow Channel 9’s Melonie Holt on Twitter and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

