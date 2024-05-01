Rain chances remain as Central Florida heats up

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida continues to heat up with more hot days ahead.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Our area will see highs in the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon.
We should be even warmer through the rest of the week and even hotter next week.
Read: This Central Florida airport is 2nd-worst in the U.S. for flight delays, study says
Central Florida will also see a 30% chance of showers and storms on Wednesday.
Our rain chances are forecast to be lower for the rest of the week.
Read: FWC to meet Wednesday to discuss possible toll road near Split Oak Forest
We are also one month until the start of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
It’s always a good idea to prepare early for the possibility of severe weather.
Watch: FDA, doctors warn about compounded Ozempic. What we found at metro weight loss clinics
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
©2024 Cox Media Group