I-Drive hotel to close

The Wyndham Orlando Resort at 8001 International Drive will close soon and lay off 167 employees, according to an April 29 notice to the state from hotel management Davidson Hospitality Group. The first job cuts will occur during a 14-day period starting June 29.

The 633-room hotel, built around 1972, includes 60,000 square feet of meeting space at the intersection of Kirkman Road and International Drive.

Davidson Hospitality Group spokeswoman Carrie Drost confirmed that the hotel will suspend operations and close in two months, which will not affect any other Davidson-managed properties. “We take pride in our reputation as a workplace, and our top priority is to ensure a smooth transition for our team members and guests.”

