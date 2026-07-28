17 Brevard County students selected for 2026-27 Junior Ambassadors

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Seventeen students from nine Brevard County high schools were selected on Tuesday for the Canaveral Port Authority’s 2026–27 Junior Ambassadors program. This exciting career-training initiative offers juniors a unique opportunity to experience maritime jobs firsthand at Port Canaveral, opening the door to a future full of possibilities.

Now in its seventh year, the program connects students with port experts from cruise, cargo, military, environmental, and hospitality sectors, then encourages them to share their insights with classmates to increase awareness of local career opportunities.

This year’s group features students from Astronaut, Cocoa Beach, Edgewood, Holy Trinity, Melbourne Central Catholic, Merritt Island, Titusville, and Viera high schools.

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