Artemis II crew prepares for next big mission milestone

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Artemis II crew has successfully reached Earth orbit and is preparing for the next big step in NASA’s first lunar mission in more than 50 years.

Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen will perform a translunar injection burn tonight to send Orion toward the Moon, using its gravity to set the spacecraft on a path back to Earth.

NASA says final celebrations will wait until the crew safely returns.

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