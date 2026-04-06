Astronauts begin 7-hour lunar observation during Artemis II mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Artemis II flyby is underway, with astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen sharing their personal observations as they approach the closest distance from the moon.

The crew will fly within 4,000 miles of the lunar surface, executing NASA’s “lunar targeting plan” - a roadmap of specific features on the moon they’re supposed to photograph and describe.

The observations are expected to last about 7 hours, with communications with the crew predicted to be lost around 6:44 pm as the astronauts head behind the moon.

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