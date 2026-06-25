Brevard deputies arrest 5 in suspected prescription drug fraud ring

BREVARD, FL. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office says several suspects have been arrested in connection with what investigators describe as a prescription fraud operation, and authorities expect additional arrests as the investigation continues.

The suspects arrested so far are identified as Latardra Walker, Amari Donovan, Keeara Cloud, Geornesha McFatten, and Andrew Colon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the group faces charges including obtaining a controlled substance or scrip by fraud and organized fraud.

Investigators allege the prescriptions were obtained through an individual who worked at an undisclosed pain management clinic and had access to the clinic’s computer system.

According to one of the arrest affidavits, the investigation remains active and ongoing. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 9 that more arrests are expected.

Authorities have not yet released additional details about the pain management clinic involved or the total number of fraudulent prescriptions allegedly obtained.

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