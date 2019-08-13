Brevard Zoo releases sea turtles into Indian River Lagoon

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Brevard Zoo returned sea turtles Don King and Kazoo to the Indian River Lagoon in Titusville.
The sea turtles were treated at the Brevard Zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center. The zoo says Don King was admitted on March 29 with a fractured front flipper, an old healed fracture to the shell, and was covered in barnacles.
Kazoo was brought in on May 27 after being found floating and lethargic at Cocoa Riverfront Park, the zoo said.
During their stays, the zoo says both sea turtles were treated with nutritional support and medication.
Green sea turtles Don King and Kazoo will be released tomorrow at 10 a.m. on the northeast side of the A. Max Brewer Bridge in Titusville. Hope to see you there! pic.twitter.com/ZioOk1MbeT— Brevard Zoo (@BrevardZoo) July 22, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}