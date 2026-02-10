Semi-truck driver arrested after illegal U-turn crash on I-75, troopers say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A semi-truck driver was arrested after making an illegal U-turn on Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 45-year-old Julio Dones Rosa of Citrus Springs is charged with reckless driving involving serious injury.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday on I-75 in Hillsborough County.

As Rosa made an illegal U-turn, his tractor-trailer was hit by a driver in a Toyota Corolla.

Troopers said the crash resulted in serious injuries for the other driver, a 28-year-old man from Parrish.

Northbound traffic on the interstate was congested at the time of the crash due to an unrelated vehicle fire.

The fire occurred near the Sun City Center exit, causing vehicles to proceed slowly through the area.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said Rosa attempted to bypass the slow-moving traffic by making a U-turn.

He intended to travel southbound from the northbound lanes at the 235 Milepost.

Troopers took Rosa into custody at the scene of the crash. He was later delivered to the Hillsborough County Jail.

