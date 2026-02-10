Mother accused of injecting feces into her child’s IV

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH — As reported by our sister station WHIO, a mother in Ohio is accused of injecting feces into her child’s IV while they were hospitalized.

On February 6, staff at Nationwide Children’s contacted a detective from the Columbus Division of Police regarding a mother accused of abuse child, local news partners at WBNS reported.

The reports state that the child was a patient at the hospital.

Staff told the detective that all future visits with the mother, 35-year-old Tiffany Lesueur, would be monitored.

On February 8, hospital staff reported to a police officer that they observed Lesueur inject a substance, believed to be human waste, into the child’s IV, according to court records.

Surveillance cameras allegedly caught Lesueur doing this.

Lesueur was charged with endangering children, and her bond was set at $250,000 on Tuesday. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19.

