Deputies investigate after armed suspect allegedly threatens crowd at Viera Regional Park

VIERA, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect who is accused of threatening spectators at Viera National Park on Friday is currently in the hospital.

Deputies had arrived at the scene of the initial incident in Borasco Drive in Viera for a man who reportedly fired a gun.

Investigators learned a woman said she gave a ride to a friend, who “began acting paranoid” and pulled out a gun.

According to a news release, she got out of the car and heard a gunshot.

Read: Man who climbed on 417 sign was in a standoff with Orange County deputies the day before

Meanwhile, deputies said they received information about a man matching the suspect’s description who was threatening people with a gun at Viera National Park.

The sheriff’s office said a vehicle hit the man while he ran through the parking lot, and he was taken to the hospital.

Charges are pending for the suspect.

Read: Marion County man accused of murdering husband held without bond, attorney backs out of case

Viera Suntree Little League knew of the incident at the park, where the suspect ran through the facilities.

Its Board of Directors said it was an isolated incident and “the park was not a target.”

See the full statement below:

If anyone has information that could help the investigation, call Agent Kevin Morris of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group