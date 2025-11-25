Mathers Bridge in Brevard reopens for local boaters

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Mathers Bridge in Brevard County reopened to boating traffic on Monday evening after being temporarily closed due to mechanical and electrical issues.

The bridge’s support system failed Saturday, leaving it stuck open. Though reopened to vehicles, electrical issues prevented boat traffic until repairs on Monday.

The 700-foot Mathers Bridge, opened in 1927, links South Tropical Trail on Merritt Island to Banana River Drive in Indian Harbour Beach. Repair efforts started right away, with overnight work on Saturday and ongoing repair attempts on Sunday.

However, the electrical components needed were only available by Monday, causing a delay in reopening the boats.

Repairs were finished by 6 p.m. on Monday, enabling boating traffic to restart under the bridge and restore this essential link in Brevard County.

