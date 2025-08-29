Platinum Roofing former employee charged with $88K fraud and grand theft, sheriffs say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — A former employee of Platinum Roofing has been charged with a scheme to defraud and grand theft after allegedly stealing $88,845.25 from the company between July 2023 and November 2024.

Sheriffs state Christine Beasley manipulated payroll records and issued unauthorized checks to herself, causing harm to Platinum Roofing and financial losses. She was initially paid $25 an hour, later increased to $33, but she unlawfully increased her pay further and claimed overtime without approval.

Beasley committed the offenses by using the company’s credit card for purchases and then refunding herself more than the amounts spent. She also issued checks for purchases that never occurred, aiming to fraudulently obtain money from Platinum Roofing.

The investigation found Beasley overpaid herself by $52,258.25 over two years by increasing her hourly rate and claiming overtime for unworked hours. In 2023, she received $94,067.00, $25,427.00 more than her $68,640.00 salary, and in 2024, she paid herself $92,831.25, $26,831.25 over her salary.

During a sworn interview, Beasley acknowledged owing money to the company but estimated it at around $13,000, less than the actual stolen amount.

