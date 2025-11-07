Railroad crossing work will close King Street in Cocoa for five days

COCOA, Fla. — King Street (State Road 520) in Cocoa will be closed from November 8 to November 12 for railroad crossing work by Florida East Coast Railway.

The closure will impact the section of King Street between Washington Street and U.S. 1 (South Cocoa Boulevard), with work scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, November 8, and end by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 12.

Drivers must follow detours during the closure. Eastbound drivers should turn right onto southbound Fisk Boulevard, then left onto eastbound Rosa L. Jones Drive, and left onto northbound U.S. 1 before reconnecting with King Street.

Westbound drivers should turn right onto northbound U.S. 1, then left onto westbound Peachtree Street, and left onto southbound Fisk Boulevard before returning to King Street.

The schedule for the work is subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances. Commuters are reminded to follow all posted signage and drive safely in areas with active work zones.

