Rockledge man killed after being struck by SUV on Murrell Road

, Fla. — Troopers say that a man died yesterday evening after being struck by an SUV on Murrell Road in Brevard County.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, at the intersection of Murrell Road and Irongate Drive.

The report says a 58-year-old male pedestrian from Rockledge was taken to Viera Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the GMC Acadia, a 46-year-old resident of Melbourne, stayed at the scene and was unharmed.

The man was lying between the inside and outside southbound lanes of Murrell Road when the driver attempted to swerve to avoid him. The crash remains under investigation.

The GMC Acadia was traveling southbound in the outside lane when the driver attempted to avoid the pedestrian. Channel 9 will provide additional information as it becomes available.

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