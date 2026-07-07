Titusville responds to severe flooding caused by intense storm

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The City of Titusville is actively responding to flooding in the area, caused by a powerful storm that brought over 3 inches of rain in just 2.5 hours.

According to the City, Public Works crews are inspecting affected areas and clearing storm inlets, especially in the North Singleton Avenue area. Residents are encouraged to report flooding via the City’s Citizen Request Portal or by calling the Public Works Department.

The City is working with Brevard County on the regional stormwater system and seeking more funding for stormwater infrastructure.

Residents are reminded to avoid driving through flooded roadways and to use caution during heavy rainfall.

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