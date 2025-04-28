Brevard County

Two Brevard County schools will undergo STEM classroom transformations

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Brevard Public Schools Brevard Public Schools (WFTV Staff)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Two Brevard County schools will receive the Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) $50,000 STEM Classroom Makeover Grant.

Coquina Elementary School is among the newest recipients of the FPL Grant. On Monday, the school hosted a celebration with the Brevard Schools Foundation, Brevard County Public Schools, educational leaders, and FPL employees.

The upgraded classroom is designed to inspire and empower students as they enthusiastically pursue knowledge in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Other winning schools in the area include Port Malabar Elementary School, located in Palm Bay, FL.

Furthermore, twenty schools in Florida will receive grants for the 2024-25 academic year.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read