Brick-or-Trick returns to LEGOLAND with an all new ‘Monster Skytacular’ drone show

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — LEGOLAND is gearing up for an early Halloween with the return of Brick-or-Treat and is introducing a brand-new Monster Skytacular drone show.

This kid-friendly event is the only time of year where guests can meet the Park’s exclusive LEGO monster characters, indulge in exclusive limited-time food and beverages, enjoy special immersive Halloween shows and go trick-or-treating to collect loads of candy.

The brand-new Monster Skytacular will feature “dazzling drones, flashes of fireworks and bumping beats.”

500 individual drones will soar high over Lake Eloise to end every event night with state-of-the-art drone show.

And of course, The Monster Party wouldn’t be complete without the chance to Brick-or-Treat throughout the streets of LEGOLAND, with all candy stations opening at 2 p.m. every event day with courtesy candy bags available for guests.

Guests can get into the BOO-tastic Halloween spirit each event day with several special shows and attractions throughout the Park:

• Lord Vampyre is hosting the coolest, most exclusive dance party for Very Important Monsters and guests are invited to bring their monstrous moves to the V.I.M. Dance Party.

• Don’t miss tryouts for the Zombie Cheer Crew in Fun Town where guests can show off their best dance moves at a high-energy pep rally featuring Zombie Cheerleader herself.

• Something ‘unbeLEAFable’ is happening in LEGO City! Packed with energetic singing and dancing, The UnbeLEAFable Halloween Night is a musical mystery featuring an appearance by Plant Monster.

• Every event evening, the 4D Theater transforms into the Mad Scientist Laboratory, an interactive experience where families can meet special LEGO characters including Square Foot and Wolf Guy.

• Step aboard the Disco Dragon Coaster in LEGO Kingdoms and get ready to jive with a groovy monster jam and party lights or take a ride on the Monster Party Carousel to really show off your costume around Fun Town.

• In addition, all your favorite LEGO Monsters can be found throughout the Park, including Monster Rocker, Spider Lady, Mummy, Zombie Pirate, Mad Scientist, Scarecrow, Witch and Shark Suit Guy!

The Brick-or-Trick Monster Party returns on select Saturdays and Sundays from Sep. 14 through Oct. 27

This year the party begins on special opening day on Friday, Sept 13.

