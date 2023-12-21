Brightline celebrates ‘remarkable’ year highlighted by connection from Orlando to South Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline is celebrating a year that it says was marked by remarkable achievements.

Channel 9 has covered every development leading up to the start of Brightline’s service between Orlando and South Florida.

Brightline says the added service helped bring in the company’s 5-millionth passenger since launching in 2018.

Watch: All aboard! Brightline begins high-speed train service between Orlando and South Florida

People from 139 countries have taken a trip with Brightline.

Now the company is looking forward to expanding with a station on the Treasure Coast.

Watch: Here’s where & when Brightline is looking to add its next station

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group