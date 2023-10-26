Here’s where & when Brightline is looking to add its next station

Brightline is requesting proposals from landowners who think their property would make the perfect location for the rail company’s next station.

The intercity rail currently runs from Miami to Orlando, with additional stops in Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach. The company is now looking to add a stop along Florida’s Treasure Coast.

“We’re excited to begin the process of identifying a station location in the Treasure Coast and have seen tremendous support from the local community,” said Brightline Chief Executive Officer Michael Reininger. “Expanding Brightline into the Treasure Coast region will make Brightline one of the most accessible forms of transportation in Florida, giving access to nearly half of the state’s residents.”

As of Thursday, Brightline has formally launched a Request for Proposals (RFP) that may come from private or public landowners that control property along the Brightline/FEC Railway corridor in St. Lucie or Martin counties and meet necessary qualifications.

All interested can view the RFP here. Brightline said it will host one-on-one meetings for eligible proposal applicants in each respective county. And after receiving submissions, Brightline will begin evaluations and aim to enter negotiations with the property owners in the first quarter of 2024.

