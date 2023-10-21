How Brightline train’s Orlando ridership fared in its 1st four weeks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Miami-based intercity passenger train Brightline has an initial picture on how popular its Orlando-to-Miami route has been for riders.

Brightline reported more than 17,578 long-distance customers — those riding between Orlando and South Florida — paying an average fare of $84 in September, for a total of $1.5 million in revenue. The train launched its Orlando service on Sept. 22 from a new station at Orlando International Airport. It previously had been running in South Florida, with stations in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Aventura and Miami.

Through the first 16 days of October, the rail service had 40,219 long-distance customers at an average fare of $91, Brightline reported. “We believe the addition of long-distance service has fundamentally transformed our business, with average fares, ancillary revenue per passenger and ridership all increasing significantly,” per the report.

Read: Brightline launches rail pass for frequent riders between Orlando, South Florida

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Brightline nearly doubles route schedule between Orlando, Miami (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group