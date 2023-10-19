Brightline launches rail pass for frequent riders between Orlando, South Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re a frequent Brightline rider between Orlando and South Florida, the rail system has a new pass option designed with you in mind.

This week, Brightline announced its new All Station Shared Pass. The rail company said the pass makes frequent travel between Orlando and South Florida more cost-effective.

Having the pass, which starts at $1,199, eliminates peak fares every day of the week, which means more consistent rates and no unexpected fees or blackout dates.

“The pass can be shared to book rides for friends, family, and colleagues, putting guests in control to embark on adventures, business meetings, and cherished family getaways with ease,” SVP of Marketing & Commercial Strategy Barbara Drahl said.

Read: Brightline nearly doubles route schedule between Orlando and Miami

You can click here to learn more about the pass and what’s included.

All aboard! Brightline begins high-speed train service between Orlando and South Florida Brightline’s high-speed train service between central and south Florida begins Friday. (WFTV)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 39 Brightline begins high-speed train service between Orlando and South Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group