Brightline nearly doubles route schedule between Orlando and Miami

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’ve been considering catching a Brightline train from Central Florida to South Florida, you now have more options.
It has been just over two weeks since the very first trains began service from Orlando to Miami.
On Monday, the high-speed rail system went from 16 trains making daily trips between the two destinations — to 30 trains.
That means more flexibility for its customers.
“They’re now going to have hourly options available which has been part of our plan all along. So we’re excited to get this ramped up,” said Katie Mitzner, Brightline’s director of public affairs.
On the new schedule, the first train rolls out from Orlando at 4:38 a.m.
The Brightline station is located near Terminal C at Orlando International Airport.
