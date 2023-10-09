Brightline nearly doubles route schedule between Orlando and Miami

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’ve been considering catching a Brightline train from Central Florida to South Florida, you now have more options.

It has been just over two weeks since the very first trains began service from Orlando to Miami.

On Monday, the high-speed rail system went from 16 trains making daily trips between the two destinations — to 30 trains.

PREVIOUS: All aboard! Brightline begins high-speed train service between Orlando and South Florida

That means more flexibility for its customers.

Video: Brightline begins high-speed train service between Orlando and South Florida Brightline’s high-speed train service between central and south Florida begins Friday. (WFTV)

“They’re now going to have hourly options available which has been part of our plan all along. So we’re excited to get this ramped up,” said Katie Mitzner, Brightline’s director of public affairs.

On the new schedule, the first train rolls out from Orlando at 4:38 a.m.

READ: Powerball: Jackpot rises to $1.55 billion

Video: Brightline opens Orlando Station Brightline opens its Orlando Station for the start of service from central and south Florida. (Source: Brightline) (WFTV)

The Brightline station is located near Terminal C at Orlando International Airport.

To find details on ticket prices and more, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group