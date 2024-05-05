Brightline ends monthly passes. What’s next for commuters?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Brightline will discontinue its monthly passes, popular with business commuters, by the end of May.

The Miami-based high-speed rail company notified customers that it will end its $399 SoFlo Solo Pass, $229 SoFlo Shared Pass and $1,199 All Station Shared Pass in an April 29 newsletter.

“In recent months, it has become increasingly difficult to accommodate all guests as peak trains are reaching capacity,” Brightline wrote in its update. “We continue to evaluate the best approach to balance customer demand — and as a result, the sale of Train Passes will be discontinued effective June 1, 2024.”

