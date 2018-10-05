ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Brightline is taking another step toward sending high-speed trains between Orlando and Miami.
The train could be a game-changer for people in Central Florida who want to visit Miami but want to avoid I-95 or the Turnpike.
The company finalized bids from three contractors Friday to lay part of the rail lines between Orlando International Airport and Cocoa.
From there, the train would turn south.
The project has been years in the making and has seen many objections from property owners in Orange and Brevard counties who don’t want a train to be built in their communities.
Eight of the nine lawsuits filed trying to stop Brightline have been tossed out. The company is confident that last one won’t stand in its way.
Brightline officials also said funding is in place.
The project to link Orlando and Miami is divided into several sections, each of which will have its own contractor, Brightline officials said.
Brightline hopes to have trains running in 2021.
