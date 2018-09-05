Broken water main sends water gushing into apartment; impacting traffic on International Drive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Crews in Orange County are working to stop a water main break that is gushing water into an apartment complex and causing traffic backups on International Drive south of SeaWorld.
Orange County Fire and Rescue tweeted the estimated break is 12-24 inches.
Video from Skywitness 9 HD shows water bubbling out of the ground and streaming into a nearby apartment complex near the intersection with Meadow Bend Loop.
Firefighters said there is significant flooding in several first-floor apartments. Crews have shut off power to the entire building as a safety precaution.
Images from Skywitness 9 HD showed crews closing lanes on International Drive.
Location of the water main break:
